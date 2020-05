News at a Glance



Timi Dakolo faults Buhari over relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown order Ripples Nigeria - Husky singing R&B musician, Timi Dakolo has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states with effect from May 4, 2020.



