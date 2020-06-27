Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu Breaks Silence On APC Crisis
News photo Tori News  - Tinubu, in a position paper he personally signed on Saturday, said the crisis was needless and distractive.

4 hours ago
Tinubu breaks silence on APC crisis, 2023 presidential ambition Daily Nigerian:
The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has written a lengthy statement on his stand on the raging leadership crisis bedeling the party.
‘Oshiomhole made mistakes, NWC was like a fight club’ — 7 things Tinubu said on APC crisis Nigerian Eye:
Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally opened up on the ouster of Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s former national chairman and his loyalist.In a 1858-word statement on Saturday, Tinubu detailed how the crisis ...
Am on Point TV:
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally broken his silence on the crisis within the ruling party, The Nation ...
Ofofo:
Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday stated his position on the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC. Tinubu said such a decision was an indication that APC was gradually becoming the ...
8 major things Tinubu said about APC Crisis, 2023 Presidential Ambition Politics Nigeria:
The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday issued a statement on the recent crisis that rocked his party.
5 Major Points As Tinubu Breaks Silence On Oshiomhole, 2023, APC, Others Naija News:
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had remained silent since political intrigues engulfed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he is the national leader.


