

News at a Glance



Tinubu, El-Rufa’i’s Ambition For 2023 Will Not Destabilize APC- Yobe Governor Naija Loaded - Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni has thrown his weight behind the seeming presidential ambition of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, and Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the...



News Credibility Score: 81%



