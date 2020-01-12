

News at a Glance



Tinubu, Falana, bid Beko’s widow farewell Affairs TV - MEMBERS of the human rights movement in Nigeria including Lagos lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), paid tributes to Bosede Folashade Ransome-Kuti, widow of Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, who was laid to rest on Friday in Lagos. All Progressives Congress (APC) national ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



