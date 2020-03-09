

News at a Glance



Tinubu praises retired jurist, Amb. George Oguntade, at 80 NNN - All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has eulogised a retired jurist and former High Commissioner to UK, Amb. George Oguntade, for his significant contributions to law and jurisprudence.



News Credibility Score: 61%



