Tinubu reveals his CSO died of COVID-19 complications, declares his test result Nigerian Eye - Lateef Raheem, the late chief security officer (CSO) to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had COVID-19, the media office of the former Lagos state governor has said.But Tinubu and his wife, Remi, have both tested negative to the disease, Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, ...



