

News at a Glance



Tinubu speaks on alleged rift with Buhari, APC caretaker committee The Guardian - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Saturday showed support for the formation of an caretaker committee for the party as recommended by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari. "The President [Muhammadu Buhari] has ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



