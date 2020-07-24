News at a Glance

Tiuns features Ckay, Lyta on ‘Light’ EP Online Nigeria - Tiuns By Taiwo Okanlawon Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ogundokun Babatunde Abodunrin, popularly known Tiuns is set to release his debut Extend Playlist, titled “LIGHT”. The highly gifted Tiuns featured Nigerian artiste, Lyta and also ...



