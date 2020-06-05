

Tiv/Jukun crisis claims 11 lives, scores injured, houses razed Ogene African - TARABA, Nigeria – The TivJuku crisis in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State has now claimed 11 people while others are reportedly injured following renewed attacks on Tungwa and Utsua-Daa communities in the local government area.



