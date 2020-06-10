Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tiwa Savage Looks Absolutely Stunning In New Snaps
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Tiwa Savage is back to playing dress up and slaying for the gram. The singer took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself looking absolutely pretty as she stepped out for a fun day out.

3 hours ago
Bella Naija:
It’s been way too long since we’ve seen Tiwa Savage all glammed up in a dress, but finally she’s blessing us with not one but two! pictures of her in just that.
Gist Lovers:
Singer Tiwa Savage has proudly paid homage to her origin as a proud Lagosian by flaunting new photos of herself rocking a pink straight gown [Read More →]


