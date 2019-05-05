Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tiwa Savage’s Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees
Bella Naija  - Tiwa Savage is not just the Queen of Afrobeats, she is also getting recognised for it. When it comes to pushing the boundaries of music in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage is among the few female singers doing as much.

3 hours ago
Too Xclusive:
Tiwa Savage’s forthcoming album has been named by American magazine, Vogue as one of the albums to watch out for...


   More Picks
1 Zenith Bank declares N208.8bn profit - MetroStar Nigeria, 40 mins ago
2 INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Governorship Primaries - NPO Reports, 43 mins ago
3 Student shows the state of his UNILAG hostel and how students sleep (Photos) - The Info NG, 53 mins ago
4 Fani-Kayode condemns move to create Boko Haram rehabilitation agency by govt - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
5 Lesotho premier fails to appear in court to face murder charge - Today, 1 hour ago
6 VIDEO: Rema – Beamer - Not Just OK, 1 hour ago
7 Zenith Bank Declares N2.50 Dividend for FY 2019 - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 We Will Hold Sylva, Oshiomhole Responsible If Anything Happens To Odili – Rivers Govt - Signal, 2 hours ago
9 13-year-old SS1 student allegedly commits suicide following suspension from school after being accused of touching a female student’s buttocks - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
10 Timi Dakolo’s Sister,Michelle Calls Out Singer For Blocking Her Social Media After Asking For Money - Too Xclusive, 2 hours ago
