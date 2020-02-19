

News at a Glance



To defeat B/Haram Nigerian Army needs 100,000 more soldiers — Zulum Nigeria Tunes - The Breaking Times The Nigerian Army needs 100,000 additional soldiers to win the war against Boko Haram, Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum says. He spoke in Maiduguri on Wednesday when some members of the house of representatives visited him.



News Credibility Score: 21%



