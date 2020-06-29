

Tobechukwu Phillips: Nigerian-American becomes first black Valedictorian in school’s 125-year history Ogene African - UNITED STATES – Nigerian-American Tobechukwu Phillips recently became the first Black valedictorian in Alvin High School’s 125 year history. She outdid herself by earning a 6.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale.



