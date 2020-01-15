Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Today In History: Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, Okotie-Eboh assassinated in Nigeria’s first military coup
News photo Vanguard News  - A military coup deposed the government of the First Republic. Tafawa Balewa, Premier of Northern Nigeria Ahmadu Bello, and Finance Minister Festus Okotie-Eboh were assassinated in what was deemed a conspiracy by the coup plotters, who were mainly Igbo ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


