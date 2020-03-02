

News at a Glance



Toddler stabbed to death in horrific attack at farmhouse that left another baby and mum seriously injured Linda Ikeji Blog - Police on Monday were horrified when they were called to a farmhouse in the village of Magheramorne, near Larne, Northern Ireland only to find a child stabbed to death while another baby and mum were seriously injured.As officers ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



