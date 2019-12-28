Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Togo-bound $1b cocaine shipment seized
PM News  - A record shipment of more than $1billion cocaine bound for Togo, near Nigeria, has been intercepted by Uruguayan authorities.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Photo: Togo-bound $1b cocaine shipment seized - The News Guru, 1 hour ago
2 Yuletide: Police ban street carnival - Polis Online, 1 hour ago
3 Dirty December: See how filth, wastes occupy the Lagos you love [ Photos] - The News Guru, 1 hour ago
4 Togo-bound $1b cocaine shipment seized - PM News, 1 hour ago
5 We will present ‘the best material’ for president in 2023 —PDP - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Group urges President Buhari to stop clampdown on ‘perceived enemies’ - Today, 2 hours ago
7 How we’ll take over power in 2023 ⁠— PDP - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 LASG presents financial support to children living with disabilities - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Famous lawyer who exposed fake female beggar in Ekiti, is dead - Abiyamo, 3 hours ago
10 You Have Divided Us More Than Our Previous Leaders: FFK To Buhari - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info