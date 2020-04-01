Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Toke Makinwa & her Stylist had an Interesting time on “Toke Moments” | Watch
Bella Naija  - Nigerians are currently on lock down and most people have found a daily routine that works well for them. Toke Makinwa has also been busy working out, reading books, tik toking and other activities which keeps her mind busy.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Mother Of Three Rescued While Attempting Commit Suicide Over Current Hardship - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
2 Social distancing: Death sentence or an imperative - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19 Lockdown: Presidency Replies Soyinka For Attacking Buhari - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 FG opens Lagos, Abuja, Ogun markets for 4 hours daily - Scan News Nigeria, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: US Death Count Rises above 5,000 - Biz Watch Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Immunity for lawmakers’ll jeopardise anti-corruption war - People's Daily, 5 hours ago
7 US to deploy Navy ships near Venezuela to deter drug smuggling - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 Chinese city BANS the eating of dogs and cats - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Seat At Home Nigerians With Electricity At This Time..Gbajabiamila Tells Discos - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Estimated 1.3bn children out of school-UNESCO - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
