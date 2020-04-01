

News at a Glance



Toke Makinwa & her Stylist had an Interesting time on “Toke Moments” | Watch Bella Naija - Nigerians are currently on lock down and most people have found a daily routine that works well for them. Toke Makinwa has also been busy working out, reading books, tik toking and other activities which keeps her mind busy.



News Credibility Score: 81%



