Toke Makinwa Again Condemns China As She Hints At Them Profiting From COVID-19 Crisis ODU News - Media personality Toke Makinwa isn’t letting China off the hook as she has once again slammed the country, asking some questions about the current pandemic. Nigeria has confirmed 131 cases of the coronavirus, two deaths and eight recoveries.



