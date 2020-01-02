

News at a Glance



Toke Makinwa Asks Thought-Provoking Question About Bullying In Schools Information Nigeria - Media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to ask an important question about bullying. Sharing a question from Rhythm FM’s Twitter handle about bullying, Toke asked how parents will ensure their kids are not bullies or the victims.



News Credibility Score: 61%



