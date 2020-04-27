Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Toke Makinwa Reacts To Kim K And Kanye West Story, Says Nigerian Men Need To Do Better
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Media personality and OAP, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the ongoing reports of how Kim Kardashian, wife to hip hop star, Kanye West for standing with her husband when he had nothing.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll surpasses that of 3 wars - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigerian govt begins payment of upgraded hazard allowances to health workers - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases drop, no death recorded - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
4 New Video: Pepenazi – Body - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
5 North Korean Leader Sends Appreciation Message After Death Rumor - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Face masks made of clothes don't prevent you from contracting disease, they only reduce spread of infection- NAFDAC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 PDP criticises Buhari’s broadcast on COVID-19 - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
8 Niger govt extends partial lockdown by 2 weeks - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
9 Equatorial Guinea To Launch New Petroleum Regulations - The Cheer News, 3 hours ago
10 Restriction measures yield positive outcome in fight against COVID-19 – Buhari - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
