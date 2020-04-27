|
|
|
|
|
1
|
New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll surpasses that of 3 wars - Gist Punch,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
COVID-19: Nigerian govt begins payment of upgraded hazard allowances to health workers - Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases drop, no death recorded - The Eagle Online,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
New Video: Pepenazi – Body - Bella Naija,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
North Korean Leader Sends Appreciation Message After Death Rumor - My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
Face masks made of clothes don't prevent you from contracting disease, they only reduce spread of infection- NAFDAC - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
7
|
PDP criticises Buhari’s broadcast on COVID-19 - Premium Times,
3 hours ago
|
8
|
Niger govt extends partial lockdown by 2 weeks - News Diary Online,
3 hours ago
|
9
|
Equatorial Guinea To Launch New Petroleum Regulations - The Cheer News,
3 hours ago
|
10
|
Restriction measures yield positive outcome in fight against COVID-19 – Buhari - Premium Times,
3 hours ago