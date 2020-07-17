Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Toke Makinwa gets Ready to Star in a Yoruba Movie on this Episode of “Toke Moments”
News photo Bella Naija  - It’s time for another exciting episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa. On this super fun episode, the media personality is auditioning for a possible role in a Yoruba movie.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


‘Joker’ confirmed as the most complained about movie of 2019 Hit NG:
The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has confirmed that Todd Phillips’ Joker was the most complained about movie of 2019. Released last year to critical acclaim, the DC movie tells the origin story of Batman’s infamous arch-villain.


