News at a Glance



Toke Makinwa reacts to being called 'insensitive' for saying China should be fined for the coronavirus pandemic Linda Ikeji Blog - Toke Makinwa has reacted after she was called out for stating that China should be fined for the coronavirus pandemic that started in Wuhan, China. The media personality said at the time: "Not to even lie I am low key mad at china, the whole world ...



News Credibility Score: 95%