

News at a Glance



Tonto Dikeh, Churchill fight dirty on Instagram The News Guru - Actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill have once again resumed throwing jabs at one another. An aggrieved Dikeh took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, where she called Churchill out yet again.



News Credibility Score: 41%



