Tony Ezenna Is Alive |
News photo Ofofo  - Chief Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), Orange Group Chairman is alive and well. This is to appeal to the general public to disregard the rumour about the death of Chief Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Group. The rumour is malicious and the hand work of ...

4 hours ago
Orange Drugs breaks silence on Billionaire, Tony Ezenna’s rumoured ‘death’ Politics Nigeria:
Billionaire Businessman and Founder, Orange Drugs, Chief Tony Ezenna is Alive and Well, POLITICS NIGERIA can authoritatively confirm. On Sunday, rumours went viral on social media that Ezenna had died from COVID-19 complications.
TONY ELUMELU CELEBRATES WIFE, AWELE AT 50TH iExclusive News:
L-R: Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu and His Wife, Dr. Mrs. Awele Vivien Elumelu It was an emotionally charged atmosphere on Tuesday 23rd July 2020 when Tony Elumelu, Founder, the Tony Elumelu Foundation celebrated his amiable wife ...


