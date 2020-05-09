Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Top 10 Most Unfaithful Wives In The World LIST – Nigeria Women #1
News photo MJ Celebrity Magazine  - 29,000 people in 36 countries were interviewed by Durex, the condom manufacturer. They found that the following people were the most likely to cheat and commit adultery.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Celebrity Week In Review: List Of Popular Celebrities Born In May - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 PLS HELP ME!! Woman Seek Help As She Was Forcefully Detained And Back Up With Fake COVID-19 Report (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
3 India: Migrant workers stone police in protest against lockdown - NNN, 22 hours ago
4 Video: Checkout funny reactions after Tacha showed her underwear in a video - Newzandar News, 22 hours ago
5 See Proudly Made in Aba, Abia state PPE (pictures) - Jkcyno's Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Kano’s Multiple Death Harvests - The Pointer, 22 hours ago
7 American Nurse Steals Money From A Dying Coronavirus Patient (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
8 Tears as man commits suicide by hanging himself with a towel in Edo (video) - Nesco Media, 23 hours ago
9 Horror As Man Hangs Self To Death In Nasarawa - Tori News, 23 hours ago
10 Edo CP orders investigation into death of policeman killed in Auchi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info