News at a Glance



Top Kenyan rugby player collapses and dies at home Ladun Liadi Blog - Kenyan rugby star Tony Onyango has died. He died after collapsing in his house on the night of Tuesday, March 3.Sports journalist Eric Njiru said that the Kenya Sevens and Simba fullback had come home from training with his team when he later collapsed ...



News Credibility Score: 21%