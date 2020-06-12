

News at a Glance



Top Ten News Items on Health, 12th June 2020 Nigeria Health Watch - Anxiety over more deaths, rising cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Covid-19: PTF rules out another total lockdown. AfDB approves $288.5m for Nigeria COVID-19 Response Support Programme. NNPC deploys funds for medical infrastructure across Nigeria – Official ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



