Tottenham Stadium To Host Joshua Vs Pulev Fight On June 20 Complete Sports - Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this summer. According to reports in Bulgaria, the fight will happen on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium. Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum spoke ...



