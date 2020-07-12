Post News
Tottenham get better of Arsenal to offer Mourinho relief
Newzandar News
- Kindly Share This Story: Toby Alderweireld heads past Emiliano Martinez to put Spurs in front Toby Alderweireld’s towering header nine minutes from time gave Tottenham’s [...]
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Agency Reporter Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday. The match appeared to be heading for a draw but ...
Vanguard News:
Jose Mourinho celebrated his first north London derby victory as the Tottenham boss roared: “It came from my players’ hearts.” A 2-1 home success against Arsenal came thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld, the latter heading an 81st- ...
Premium Times:
Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal
Naija Loaded:
Toby Alderweireld scored a late headed winner to secure Tottenham a 2-1 north London derby victory over Arsenal, boosting Spurs’ European hopes at the expense of their visitors.
Daily Post:
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has reacted to his side’s 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
NNN:
Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday. The match appeared to be heading for a draw but Alderweireld claimed all ...
Effiezy:
Tottenham Hotspur football club on Sunday moved above in the Premier League table after securing two goals against Arsenal. The goals scored, gave Spurs two points above their rival and into the eighth place.
City Voice:
A late Toby Alderweireld header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal to boost their hopes of European qualification.
GQ Buzz:
Tottenham defender, Toby Alderweireld scored a late headed winner to secure Tottenham a 2-1 north London derby victory over Arsenal, boosting Spurs’ European hopes at the expense of their visitors.
