Tottenham get better of Arsenal to offer Mourinho relief
News photo Newzandar News  - Kindly Share This Story: Toby Alderweireld heads past Emiliano Martinez to put Spurs in front Toby Alderweireld’s towering header nine minutes from time gave Tottenham’s [...]

18 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal The Nation:
Agency Reporter Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday. The match appeared to be heading for a draw but ...
Mourinho derby joy as Spurs boss revels in sinking Arsenal Vanguard News:
Jose Mourinho celebrated his first north London derby victory as the Tottenham boss roared: “It came from my players’ hearts.” A 2-1 home success against Arsenal came thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld, the latter heading an 81st- ...
EPL Round-Up: Mourinho Wins First North London Derby As Tottenham Overtake Arsenal Premium Times:
Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal
Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal (Watch Here) Naija Loaded:
Toby Alderweireld scored a late headed winner to secure Tottenham a 2-1 north London derby victory over Arsenal, boosting Spurs’ European hopes at the expense of their visitors.
Tottenham vs Arsenal: Mourinho reacts to 2-1 victory Daily Post:
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has reacted to his side’s 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal NNN:
Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday. The match appeared to be heading for a draw but Alderweireld claimed all ...
Effiezy:
Tottenham Hotspur football club on Sunday moved above in the Premier League table after securing two goals against Arsenal. The goals scored, gave Spurs two points above their rival and into the eighth place.
City Voice:
A late Toby Alderweireld header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal to boost their hopes of European qualification.
Video: Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 1 Arsenal [Premier League] Highlights 2019/20 GQ Buzz:
Tottenham defender, Toby Alderweireld scored a late headed winner to secure Tottenham a 2-1 north London derby victory over Arsenal, boosting Spurs’ European hopes at the expense of their visitors.


