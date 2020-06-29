

News at a Glance



‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi Ogene African - ONDO, Nigeria – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday asked the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi to tow the path of honour and resign from office honourably. The Zonal Publicity Secretary (Southwest) of the party, Mr. Ayo Fadaka who ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



