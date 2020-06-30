Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos)
News photo Naija Diary  - Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has bagged a multi-million naira ambassadorial deal with a real estate company, Revolution Plus Property. Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, the actress stated that her first mission is ...

Real estate firm names actress Toyin Abraham as brand ambassador The Guardian:
Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham has signed a mouth-watering ambassadorial deal with Revolution Plus Properties in Lagos. The signing which took place at the premises of the organisation saw the Nollywood actress, who ...
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, gets ambassadorial deal Premium Times:
The firm says Mrs Abraham was singled out because of her personality, and "what she represents in the society".
Toyin Abraham now brand ambassador for property firm See Naija:
Movie star Toyin Abraham is excited to announce latest deal with her 5 million plus Instagram followers and loyal Titans fan base.


