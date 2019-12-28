Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Toyin Abraham, hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi feature in first film ‘Dear Affy’ after marriage
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ayo Onikoyi One of Nigeria’s most talked-about couple of 2019 Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi feature together for the first time since tying the knot in August 2019 in “Dear Affy” the movie directed by celebrated media entrepreneur, Samuel ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 ISWAP Beheads 10 Captives In Nigeria As Retaliation For Baghdadi Death - Desert Herald, 44 mins ago
2 There will be no Nigeria beyond 2023 if zoning is scrapped – Eddy olafeso, PDP National Vice-Chairman - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Rush hour car bomb kills many in Mogadishu - Today, 2 hours ago
4 “I Give Up On Job Hunt, I Received Two Regret Mails Same Day” - News Dey, 2 hours ago
5 I’m searching for new wife – Ibrahim Babangida - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
6 Code of Conduct tribunal orders suspension of CAC boss Azinge Azuka - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Teenager kills 'paedophile priest who abused him' by ramming a crucifix down his throat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Presidency: Igbo Should Wait For Right Time After 2023, Says Arewa Youth Leader - News Break, 3 hours ago
9 US Helicopter Crash: Six Bodies Found - Concise News, 3 hours ago
10 Confusion as DSS, Police disagree over of domestic worker’s murder in Anambra - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info