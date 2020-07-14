Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TradeDepot adds $10 million to add financial services to its supply chain services for African SMBs - Tech Crunch
News photo Tech Crunch  - Nigeria’s e-commerce startup TradeDepot, which connects international brands to small businesses in Africa, has raised $10 million in a new round of funding to expand its business into financial services and credit offerings for retailers.

TradeDepot closes $10m funding in chase for share of Africa’s retail market Business Day:
Nigerian-based TradeDepot, an eCommerce platform for retailers said it has secured an additional $10 million as it moves to corner a major share of the offline retail market in Africa estimated at $1 trillion.


