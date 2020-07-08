Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Traditional Worshippers, Islamic Leaders Clash Over Suicide Victim’s Corpse
Fresh News
- By: Ilobun Donald There was a clash between Islamic leaders and some traditionalists on Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, over the custody of the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Islamic leaders, traditional worshippers clash over corpse of suicide victim Islamic leaders and traditional worshippers on Tuesday engaged themselves over the remains of one Muhammed Jamiu, a resident of Sabo, Sagamu area of Ogun State, ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Traditional worshipers, Islamic leaders clash over ownership of corpse in Ogun Some traditional worshipers and Islamic leaders in a community clashed on Tuesday over the ownership of the corpse of a Read More >> Traditional ...
Top Naija:
The corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide in Sagamu, Ogun State was the cause of dispute between Islamic leaders and some traditionalists on Tuesday. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, an electrician and father of one, reportedly killed himself ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Traditional worshipers, Islamic leaders clash over ownership of corpse in Ogun Some traditional worshipers and Islamic leaders in a community clashed on Tuesday over the ownership of the corpse of a man who committed suicide ...
Luci Post:
Some traditional worshipers and Islamic leaders in a community clashed on Tuesday over the ownership of the corpse of a man who committed suicide in the Sagamu area of Ogun state. The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu,...
Phenomenal:
The corpse of a man who committed suicide in Ogun State on Monday ignited a religious conflict that often results in the circumstance.
Nigeria Breaking News:
Fight ensued after some islamic leaders and traditional worshipers in Ogun state clashed over right to bury a deceased’s corpse.
Nigerian Watch:
MUSLIM clerics and traditional worshippers have clashed in Ogun State over the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide with both sides wanting to participate in the funeral of the deceased.
Naija News:
A clash ensued yesterday evening over the custody of the corpse of a 32-year-old man, father of one, who committed suicide in his room on Monday Night. NaijaNews understands that the clash occurred between Tradionalists and Islamic Leaders in the ...
Tori News:
Although the deceased was a Muslim, some traditionalists attempted to take possession of his remains because he committed suicide.
