Trafficked woman narrates how she was sexually abused by Lebanese
Today  - Operatives of the Lagos State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons have arrested a Lebanese who hoodwinked and trafficked a mother of three to Lebanon after promising her a whooping monthly salary of $2000.

4 days ago
 Additional Sources

The Eagle Online:
The victim, simply identified as Olayide, said the suspect told her that she would be going there to take care of his aged mother
Daily Nigerian:
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, says it has rescued another  34- year old lady, Kikelomo Olayide, who was allegedly deceived to Lebanon  for employment.
The Citizen:
Operatives of the Lagos State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested a Lebanese who hoodwinked and trafficked a mother of three to Lebanon after promising her a whooping monthly salary of $ ...
Instablog 9ja:
Maritime First Newspaper:
…Nabs Lebanese for trafficking 34 year-old Woman to Lebanon The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Tuesday said it had burst another baby-sale racket and arrested two female suspects that were involved.
Fresh News:
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued another 34- year old lady, Mrs Kikelomo Olayide, who was allegedly deceived to Lebanon for employment.


