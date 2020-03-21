

News at a Glance



Tragedy as groom dies on wedding day in Jos [PHOTO] The Nigerian - TheNigerian News Tragedy as groom dies on wedding day in Jos [PHOTO] One Samuel Yarling, a groom-to-be, has reportedly died on his wedding day at Lamingo, Jos, Plateau State. The wedding which was slated for March 21, at the ECWA Church Seminary, had ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



