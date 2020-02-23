

News at a Glance



Transfer: Chelsea Gives Update On Deal With Hakim Ziyech Naija News - Ajax winger, Hakim Ziyech, has agreed to a five-year deal with English Premier League side, Chelsea. The Blues triggered a £37million release clause in Ziyech’s deal and the West London side on Sunday announced that it has reached a personal deal with ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



