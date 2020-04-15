

News at a Glance



Travel agencies in Nigeria are on the verge of being thrown into debts as customers demand refund of unused tickets Linda Ikeji Blog - Travel agencies in Nigeria are having a hard time and are on the verge of being thrown into debts as customers demand the refund of tickets they didn't use due to the Coronavirus lockdown, though the requests are being declined by many foreign airlines.



News Credibility Score: 95%



