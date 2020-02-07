Post News
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Latest News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Travel ban: Congressional Black Caucus blasts Trump
The News
- The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has issued a statement on the Trump Administration's decision to include six more countries to its discriminatory Travel Ban – Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan,
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
41%
More Picks
1
Odion Ighalo's failure at Manchester United could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking - Controversial pundit -
Nigeria Newspaper,
4 hours ago
2
Ganduje vs Sanusi: President Buhari states his position on lingering fight -
Edujandon,
4 hours ago
3
Soldier kills 20 in shopping mall in shooting rampage -
PM News,
5 hours ago
4
Gov Makinde attend sensitization on solid waste programme -
National Accord,
5 hours ago
5
Supreme court has another opportunity to redeem its image -Ihedioha’s lawyer: -
Nigerian Eye,
5 hours ago
6
Five British nationals test positive for coronavirus in France -
Today,
5 hours ago
7
ABURI: Emeka Ojukwu’s unfulfilled promise and the lies of Yakubu Gowon -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
8
Ihedioha hire 30 Lawyers for the next action -
Abuja Press,
5 hours ago
9
Merkel dismisses government official over far-right vote scandal -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
10
Couples emerge first Nigerians to finish Lagos marathon race -
The News Guru,
5 hours ago
One moment please...