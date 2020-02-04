Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Travel ban: We are working on US requirements – FG
Within Nigeria  - The Federal government yesterday gave Assurance that it will meet the US requirements over the travel ban enforced on Nigerians. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made this known, says Nigeria is working to meet United States requirements ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


