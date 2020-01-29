

News at a Glance



Trending: Again, Fr Mbaka Speaks on Ebonyi, Enugu Governors Anaedo Online - The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, on Tuesday, January 28, has revealed why Imo sacked governor, Emeka Ihedioha took his Glory to Senator Hope Uzodinma. Recall that Mbaka prophecy came to pass after the Supreme Court ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



