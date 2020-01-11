Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Trending: Fat church rats sting Pastor Oyedepo
PM News  - Presiding Bishop of the Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo, is in the news after his shock revelation that some top officials of his church had looted the church's treasury.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 NLC, Others Kick As The Real Reasons Why Buhari's Daughter Flew Presidential Jet Emerges - Tori News, 31 mins ago
2 Plane crash: Trump issues strong warning to Iran against killing of protesters - Slayminded, 32 mins ago
3 World War 3: We will join hands with Iran against American Arragonce, If they attacks- Kim - AY Naija NG, 47 mins ago
4 US Ignores Iraq’s Warning To Withdraw Military Troops - Naija News, 47 mins ago
5 Reunion photos of a Nigerian man and sister sparks controversy - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 Government Relations Specialist at One Acre Fund - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
7 Maku says report on meeting with Tinubu, Atiku is fake - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Group lauds Bello’s giant strides in first term - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Nigeria moves against illegal Chinese miners, others - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Biden most preferred prezy candidate of African Americans - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info