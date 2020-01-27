Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Trending Video: Angelique Kidjo dedicates her Grammy Award win to Burna Boy
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Angelique Kidjo might have pipped Burna Boy to win the Best World Music Album award at the Grammys ceremony on Monday morning, but she was acknowledged the greatness of our very own 'African giant' Burna Boy by dedicating her award to him.In her words - ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Democrats Demand Bolton Testify As Impeachment Trial Resumes - Global Village Extra, 1 hour ago
2 Edo PDP Attacks Gov Umahi For Endorsing Obaseki - Naira Naija News, 1 hour ago
3 Varadkar: EU Will Have Upper Hand In Trade Talks With UK - Global Village Extra, 1 hour ago
4 2020 Grammy Awards: List of winners in key categories - Today, 1 hour ago
5 Selena Gomez accuses ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber of emotional 'abuse' in bombshell interview - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 FA Cup: Liverpool stunned by Shrewsbury’s comeback - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
7 Leah Sharibu: Why we don’t trust you – Pastor Giwa tells Buhari - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
8 2023: Prof Okolie says Igbo presidency is not possible, gives reasons - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Ondo 2020: Akeredolu will lose APC ticket – Aspirant - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 Ihedioha Never Won Imo, Supreme Court Just Made Correction - Adams Oshiomole - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info