Trial of Lagos plastic surgeon continues
News photo Leaders NG  - The trial of a popular Lagos plastic surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, whose services allegedly resulted in the death of her patient, Nneka Onwuzuligbo, continued on Friday before the Federal High Court in Lagos. The Federal Competition [...]

16 hours ago
FCCPC calls first witness in trial of cosmetic surgeon Vanguard News:
By Innocent Anaba The first prosecution witness of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Susie Onwuka, an official of the commission, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that the commission received series of ...
Trial of popular Lagos-based cosmetic surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, continues over death of patient Ogbonge News:
Trial of popular Lagos-based plastic surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, whose services allegedly resulted in the death of her patient, Nneka Onwuzuligbo, continued on Friday before the Federal High Court in Lagos. The Federal Competition and Consumer ...
FCCPC calls first witness in trial of cosmetic surgeon Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju By Innocent Anaba The first prosecution witness of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Susie Onwuka, [...]


