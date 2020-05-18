

News at a Glance



Tribunal dismisses Akpoti’s petition against Bello Phenomenal - The Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, dismissed the suit by Natasha Akpoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s candidate in the Nov. 16, 2019 governorship election against Gov. Yahaya Bello. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



