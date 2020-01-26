

News at a Glance



Troops arrest wife of high profile ISWAP logistics supplier The News Guru - The Joint Tactical Team deployed to Borno and Yobe States has apprehended a Boko Haram female recruiter, Zainab Usman, who the Nigerian Army has said is wife to Alai Usman, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics supplier.



News Credibility Score: 41%



