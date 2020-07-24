Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops recover stolen crude, kill scores of terrorists, bandits, others
News photo Blueprint  - The Nigerian Military Friday said troops on in internal security operations in the Niger-Delta region of the country have recovered over 800,000 liters of stolen crude and arrested some oil thieves.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


Troops kill 17 bandits, recover ammunition in Katsina People's Daily:
By Tobias Lengnan Dapam The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity Killed 17 armed bandits in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State, within one week.
Troops kill bandits, terrorists in different encounters in North – DHQ News Diary Online:
The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in different theatres of operation across North East, North West and North Central have [...]
DHQ: In the Last 7 Days, Troops Killed Scores of Terrorists, Bandits in Northern Nigeria Metro Watch:
Seize munitions, rescue kidnap victims By Sumaila Ogbaje The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in different theatres of operation across the North-east, North-west and North-central have eliminated several terrorists and ...


