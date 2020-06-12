

News at a Glance



Trouble Looms As Buhari’s Personal Assistant Orders Detention Of Aisha’s ADC At Aso Villa Online Nigeria - There is currently tension in Aso Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power in Abuja, the country’s capital, as a fresh power tussle between President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant and Private Secretary, Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, and his wife, Aisha, the First ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



