Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Truck crushes 2 to death, injures 1 on Benin-Ore Expressway
NNN  - NNN: Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Wednesday said that two persons died while one person sustained injuries in an accident that happened along Benin-Ore Expressway. Dr Sonde Idowu, Ijebu-Ode Unit Commander of TRACE, told the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar - Pulse Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
3 Donald Trump becomes third US president in history to be impeached - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info