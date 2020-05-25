Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“True love” – Twitter users react as a woman marries a her man in a wheelchair in Lagos state (Photos)
News photo Luci Post  - A newly-married couple is trending on Twitter after their wedding photos were shared online. The wedding reportedly held in Lagos and only a few guests were present in line with social distancing guidelines. However,...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

“True love” Nigerians react as a young lady marries a disabled man in Lagos Within Nigeria:
A groom in a wheelchair and his beautiful bride are being celebrated on Twitter after they shared their wedding photos online. In line with social distancing guidelines, the wedding which was held in Lagos, had only a few guests in attendance.
FL Vibe:
Nigerians react as woman marries a man in a wheelchair in Lagos A newly-married couple has gone viral on Twitter after photos from their wedding ceremony emerged on the platform. The wedding was held in Lagos...
“This Is True love” – Twitter Users React As Woman Marries A Man In A Wheelchair In Lagos Edujandon:
Photos of a married couple are currently trending online as the bride marries the groom on a wheelchair.
Tori News:
A couple have been hailed by social media users after their wedding photos went viral.


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: WHO advises on healthy diets - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
2 Analysts fear ‘arbitrage forex regime’ as FG lingers over pricing template for ‘no subsidy regime’ - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
3 Photos: Man gives wife ‘pocket money’ in jail after she plotted with her lover to kill him (Photos) - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Ngige reveals FG to review salaries of MDAs - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
5 313 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 Discharged And 5 Deaths On May 24 - (1225 Tested) - Kevid, 3 hours ago
6 WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Kristi Oba (Jesus Our King)” with Folabi Nuel - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Africa Day 2020: Buhari advocates for peace, security to achieve sustainable development - NNN, 3 hours ago
8 Wike Compensates Election Violence Victims with N450m - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
9 Watch Tobi Bakre Hilariously Take on Tik Tok Challenge with His Parents and Siblings - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nurses to stay away from JUTH’s isolation centre - The News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info